VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VIZIO Holding Corp. is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. It also offers a portfolio of sound bars which deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. The company’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers. VIZIO Holding Corp. is headquartered in Orange County, California. “

Get VIZIO alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.09.

VZIO stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.86 million. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $2,550,658.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,521 shares of company stock worth $5,508,666 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VIZIO (VZIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.