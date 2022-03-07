Vivek Jain Sells 36,000 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vivek Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 30th, Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $39,360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $242.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.39 and a twelve month high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,358,000 after purchasing an additional 35,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ICU Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,040,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,679,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 662.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,395,000 after acquiring an additional 400,501 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 14.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 364,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,174,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

