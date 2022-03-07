Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $129.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

VC stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 106.06 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $136.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.49.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visteon will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visteon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,101,000 after purchasing an additional 45,547 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Visteon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,198,000 after purchasing an additional 173,616 shares during the period.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

