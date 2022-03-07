Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Sidoti

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Sidoti from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.02. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $416.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPG. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,273,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 116,684 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 59,155 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,249,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 108,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

