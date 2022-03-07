Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Shares of V traded down $9.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.70. The company had a trading volume of 666,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,314. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

