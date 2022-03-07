Viridian Ria LLC Purchases Shares of 51,136 DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 485,980 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,594,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,396,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 933,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 820,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

