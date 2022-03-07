Viridian Ria LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,576,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,553,000 after acquiring an additional 392,278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 899,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,134,000 after purchasing an additional 139,279 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after purchasing an additional 82,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 423,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GTO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.49. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,940. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $57.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.