Viridian Ria LLC Invests $5.42 Million in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,418,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.1% of Viridian Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 90,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 438.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 248,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,443,000 after purchasing an additional 201,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.42.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $7.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.07. The company had a trading volume of 665,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,993,914. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.22 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.50. The company has a market capitalization of $522.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

