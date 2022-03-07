Viridian Ria LLC Acquires Shares of 8,983 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total transaction of $22,003,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.63.

NYSE SNOW traded down $7.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.84. 96,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.57. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of -80.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

