Viridian Ria LLC Acquires Shares of 136,019 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 136,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,653,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $4.31 on Monday, reaching $224.61. The company had a trading volume of 24,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,860. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.97 and a 200-day moving average of $244.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

