Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $26,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $23.20 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $827,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,704 shares of company stock worth $24,276,001. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

