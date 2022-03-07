VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after buying an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in VICI Properties by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

