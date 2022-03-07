Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RBOT. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04).
In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,215 shares of company stock valued at $126,740.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,472,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 815,170 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
