Versarien (LON:VRS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.00

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.95 ($0.31), with a volume of 815599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.60 ($0.33).
The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. The company has a market capitalization of £44.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 28.83.
Versarien Company Profile (LON:VRS)
