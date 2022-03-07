Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.28

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$28.28 and last traded at C$26.59, with a volume of 2904220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on VET. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “underpeform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.05.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.59.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.