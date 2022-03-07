Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VET. TD Securities increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.05.

TSE:VET opened at C$25.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.59. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

