Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Short Interest Update

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 301,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE VNTR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 191,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.86. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.