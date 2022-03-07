Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Piper Sandler

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised Veeva Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Veeva Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $187.69 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $185.12 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

