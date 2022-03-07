Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 510,145 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,254,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 510,145 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $54,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 784,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,383 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSS opened at $34.83 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

