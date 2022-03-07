Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 204,240 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 653,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204,240 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $40,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 297,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

RBA stock opened at $57.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

