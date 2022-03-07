Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,211,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 221,578 shares during the quarter. Entegris comprises about 1.7% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $167,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 29.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 55.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 604,249 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 27.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,510,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,116,000 after acquiring an additional 325,207 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,514,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 68.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 658,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,963,000 after buying an additional 268,396 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $116.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.61. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

