Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $92.49 Million Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 343,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68,883 shares during the period. CACI International accounts for 0.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $92,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CACI International by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,933,000 after purchasing an additional 221,504 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 51,267 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41,903 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $304.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $217.29 and a 1-year high of $305.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.93 and its 200 day moving average is $267.34.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

