Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,585 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $38,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 182.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 52.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALG stock opened at $143.20 on Monday. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

