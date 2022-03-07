Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 30.5% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,091,000 after buying an additional 85,338 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $397.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.50 and a 200-day moving average of $416.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $342.59 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.