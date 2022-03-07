Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 197.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $12.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $384.89. The stock had a trading volume of 840,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547,127. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $414.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $350.66 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

