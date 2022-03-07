Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s 2nd Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 405,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $176,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $394.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547,127. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $350.66 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

