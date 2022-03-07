Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $205.36 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.81 and a 200-day moving average of $221.43.

