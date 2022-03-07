Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,919,000 after buying an additional 153,617 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.36 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.57 and a one year high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.43.

