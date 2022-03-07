Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stock Holdings Increased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,799,000 after purchasing an additional 789,344 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,721,000 after purchasing an additional 104,254 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 850,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,230,000 after purchasing an additional 45,882 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,453,000 after purchasing an additional 482,450 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $80.11 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.80 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

