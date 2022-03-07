Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 219,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,861,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,150,000 after buying an additional 2,892,986 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $478,914,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,094,000 after buying an additional 1,450,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,262,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,841,000 after purchasing an additional 185,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,732,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,768,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter.

VONV stock opened at $71.14 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $62.86 and a 1 year high of $75.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average of $71.74.

