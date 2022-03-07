Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,860. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.97 and its 200 day moving average is $244.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

