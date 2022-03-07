Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Divergent Planning LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Divergent Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 17.9% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded down $3.07 on Monday, reaching $225.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.97 and a 200 day moving average of $244.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

