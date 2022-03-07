Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 175.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 713,532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 9.9% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $513,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $390.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $420.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $339.12 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

