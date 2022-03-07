Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 768.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,694 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,217,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,391,000 after acquiring an additional 263,599 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,622,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,095,000 after acquiring an additional 54,996 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,734,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,226,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,195,000 after acquiring an additional 243,914 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,343,000 after purchasing an additional 198,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.57. 649,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112,654. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.88.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

