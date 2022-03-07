Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

