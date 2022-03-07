VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 257,895 shares.The stock last traded at $19.42 and had previously closed at $19.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 78,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 300,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 83,964 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

