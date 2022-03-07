VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBH opened at $152.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.43. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $147.80 and a 12-month high of $222.22.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Profile (Get Rating)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

