Vail Resorts (MTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.73 per share for the quarter.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vail Resorts to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTN opened at $243.50 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $240.64 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

