VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

NYSE EGY opened at $6.30 on Friday. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

