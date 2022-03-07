UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 27,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTSI opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.03.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UTStarcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

