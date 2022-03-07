UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.50 million-$198.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.71 million.UserTesting also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of USER traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.78. 8,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,170. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.88. UserTesting has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that UserTesting will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on USER shares. William Blair initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,956,224 shares of company stock worth $13,890,714.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

