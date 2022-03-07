Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.47. 4,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,888. The stock has a market cap of $512.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.83. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Upland Software by 418.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 101,441 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 24.9% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.