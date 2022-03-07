Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Position Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,249 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $8.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.14 million, a PE ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.00. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

