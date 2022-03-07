Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Buys $24,520.00 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) Director Marlene Gordon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $24,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.55. 354,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,826. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $392.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UVE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,682,000 after purchasing an additional 73,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after buying an additional 530,611 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 784,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after buying an additional 93,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

