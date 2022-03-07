Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Holdings Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $149.46 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.