United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $980.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.75) to GBX 980 ($13.15) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
UUGRY stock opened at $27.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $31.14.
United Utilities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.
