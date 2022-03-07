United Natural Foods (UNFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.900-$4.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.90-4.20 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Natural Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.16. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

In other news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.