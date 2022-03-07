United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Short Interest Update

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the January 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 889,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UCBI. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

