United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) to report sales of $7.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.36 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $40.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.54 billion to $42.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.33 billion to $50.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UAL shares. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in United Airlines by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after buying an additional 3,494,508 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 156.2% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 724,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $21,135,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,406,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.71. 36,684,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,290,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

