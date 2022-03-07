UniMex Network (UMX) Price Reaches $0.30

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000775 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. UniMex Network has a market cap of $2.42 million and $54,334.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.92 or 0.06576671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,274.01 or 0.99930018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00047396 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,162,839 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

